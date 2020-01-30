|
Leo Frederick Engel Jr., 82 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Monday January 27, 2020, in St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday January 31, 2020, from 2-8PM. He will lie-in-state at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, Saturday February 1, 2020, from 10 AM until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born July 11, 1937, in Ida, MI. Leo was the son of Leo and Rose (Dobberstein) Engel Sr.. He was a 1957 Ida High School graduate. He served with the U.S. Army. He married Carolyn Driskill on June 23, 1962, in Monroe, MI. Carolyn died on March 28, 2005. Leo worked for GM in the paint department from 1958-1993, retiring on November 1, 1993, after 35 yrs. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4th Degree Fr. Stanley Bauer Knights of Columbus 8698, Polish American Veterans and God's Work. He loved donating his time.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene (Lawrence) Sitto; grandchildren, John Cosby, Drew Sitto; and great-grandchild, Tyler Cosby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sisters, Ann Kolakowski and Betty Iott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fr. Stanley Bauer Knights of Columbus 8698.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 30, 2020