Leon Edward Ost was born in Dundee, Michigan on January 8, 1929. He was one of twelve children born from the union of August Ost and Margaret "Maggie" (Lockwood) Ost. Leon completed public schooling through the eighth grade. He would leave school to work on the family farm.
Leon was married to Dorothy (Baker) Ost on April 22, 1950. They purchased a small house in Dundee. Since he was talented in construction, Leon, made the small house into a family home. His many skills were helpful to his loved ones. He was always the go-to guy on repair and construction projects. In his early years he enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers. Many family vacations were spent driving to Northern Michigan to visit some of his favorite locations.
Leon worked for several different employers to support his family. His last position was that of a millwright for the Ford Motor Company. He would retire due to medical issues in 1992.
Leon Edward Ost, age 90, of Dundee passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home. His passing was preceded by his parents, August and Margaret Ost; five brothers: William Ost, Hilary Ost, Fred Ost, Junior Ost, Duane Ost; and four sisters: Esther Ost, Elizabeth Pete, Dorothy Wilcox, and Alice Short.
To cherish his memory he leaves his beloved wife of sixty-nine years: Dorothy (Baker) Ost of Dundee; a daughter: Deborah (Michael) Loss of Iowa City, Iowa; a son: Daryl Leon Ost of Kalamazoo, Michigan; five grandchildren: Michelle (Matt) Miller of Iowa City, Iowa, Teresa (Joe) Smucker of Carmel, Indiana, Joel Loss of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Andrea Ost of Durham, North Carolina; and Jacob Ost of Kalamazoo, Michigan; five great grandchildren: Haley and Brynn Miller, Kalvin Loss, and Jacob and T. J. Smucker; a brother: Kenny Ost; a sister: Donna Duncan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service; Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of His Life will take place at Noon also at Merkle's with Pastor Brad Luck of Dundee United Methodist Church officiating.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2019