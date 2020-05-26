Leon Lynn Foland was born in Monroe on October 19, 1939. He was one of three children born from the union of the late Travelis Foland and the late Marilyn (Kilty) Foland. Lynn attended Jefferson Schools and graduated from Monroe High School with the Class of 1957. He would continue his studies at Western Michigan University.
Lynn married the love of his life, Patricia Bell, on February 15, 1967, in Monroe. The couple would be blessed with three children: Laurie, Scott, and Shane. Lynn was a go-getter and worked his entire life in sales. He started employment with his father's company Foland's Music Store, but worked in different capacities in several different fields throughout the years. For many years, he worked in Environmental Waste Remediation.
Not one to let the grass grow under his feet, Lynn was very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He often attended all their extracurricular activities. He loved the outdoors also enjoying fishing, boating, and working in his yard planting his flowers. Lynn enjoyed walking his dogs at Munson Park and along the bike path each day.
Lynn loved his sports and was an avid Michigan State fan. He looked forward to visiting Cedar Point and was an amusement park enthusiast attending each year for the past sixty-four years. Lynn was quite proud of his ability to ride all of the roller coasters even at 80. Lynn was known for his wonderful sense of humor, his joy in making others laugh, and his no-nonsense attitude.
Leon Lynn Foland, age 80, of Monroe passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Toledo Hospital.
His passing was preceded by his father in 1976, mother in 2000, and a brother-in-law, Vince Palazzolo in March of 2020.
To cherish his memory he leaves his beloved wife of fifty-three years: Patricia of Monroe, three children: Laurie (Allen) Steele of Jackson, Scott Foland (and fiancé, Maria Stewart) of Carleton, and Shane Foland of Ypsilanti; a sister: Jill Palazzolo of Monroe; and a brother: Jeff Foland of Monroe; four grandchildren: Tyler, Chase, Kylie, and Triniti Foland; and two special, white, shitzu, canine companions: Stella and Lily.
Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday; May 26, 2020, at Bethany Eagles Nest Community Church, 2740 Nadeau Road. A worship service celebrating Lynn's life will follow at 12:00 p.m.with Pastor Rex Jones officiating. The church does request six foot physical distancing at all times. Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2020.