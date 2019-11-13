Monroe News Obituaries
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church

Leona M. Bonifacio


1925 - 2019
Leona M. Bonifacio Obituary
Leona M. Bonifacio, age 94, of Monroe, passed away at 2:34 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the IHM Senior Living Community.

Born August 4, 1925, in Monroe, Leona was the daughter of the late Curtis and Minnie (Clark) Durocher. She was baptized, educated and confirmed at St. Mary Catholic Church where she was a life member and served as a Eucharistic Minister and member of its Altar Society. She attended St. Mary Academy and married Ennio S. "Teke" Bonifacio on October 14, 1950, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Teke preceded her in death on December 26, 2002.

Loved by many, Leona was known as "Grandma B" and "Gramma Nonie." Much of her life was spent in service to others. Leona volunteered in various capacities for several local organizations. She enjoyed praying the Rosary, reading, cooking, puzzles, traveling, and playing cards.

Leona is survived by four sons: Jeffery (Robyn) Bonifacio of Monroe, James Bonifacio of Florence, Kentucky, Timothy (Christine) Bonifacio of Federal Way, Washington, and Andrew (Deborah) Bonifacio of Hastings, Michigan; three daughters: Mary (Larry) Newman of Kentwood, Michigan, Janice Bonifacio of Zeeland, Michigan, and Ann (Bradford) Davis of Holland, Michigan; brother, James (Cindy) Durocher; seven sisters: Helen Patterson, Virginia Navarre, Octavia Cappuccilli, Barbara (Ronald "Bud") Golubic, Velma Durocher, Mary Kathryn (Richard) Freedman, and Susan (Roger) Playwin; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Leona's passing reunites her with her husband Teke, parents, son Michael, grandson Nicholas, brothers Donald and Joseph, and sister Beata Galbraith.

Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Bacarella Funeral Home where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Leona will lie in state at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Rev. Fr. Bob Singelyn. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or to a .

The family would like to thank the staff at the IHM Senior Living Community for the marvelous, loving care given to Leona while under their care the past five years.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 13, 2019
