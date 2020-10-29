Leonard "Bud" Palmer Jr., age 92 of Monroe, passed away the afternoon of Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Alice Lorraine Care Center.

Born on May 7, 1928 in Monroe. He was one of eight children from the union of Leonard and Emily (Eby) Palmer. Bud started his career at Ford Motor Company and he retired after 31 years as a Laborer at the Monroe Plant. Bud however was a Do It Yourselfer and self taught himself almost anything he put his mind to. He was a self taught builder and carpenter, an all around handy man that could fix anything. He built his own home including helping on another 27 homes total, an apartment complex, and a boat. He took great pride in becoming a jack of all trades and being able to teach his children to pass on his lessons.

Bud met the love of his life: Rose Helen Olesko. They got married on September 9, 1949 at a Catholic Church in Dearborn, MI. They raised a family of seven children and spent over 41 wonderful years together before Roses passing in 1990. Together they enjoyed farming, gardening, tending to their orchards. They would can vegetables and made cider in their free time. Bud would also make his very own wine to be shared for special times. They also hosted many family gatherings and parties for everyone to enjoy.

Bud was a long time member at Divine Grace Parish or also known as St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carleton. He was also a member for the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He used to love to go dancing with his loving companion of 25 years: Ruth Richter, whenever hosted by the Eagles and the Moose.

Bud was very active all his life. Besides keeping himself busy fixing things, he enjoyed a good game of golf. He was also on the St. Patrick's Church bowling league as well as the Senior All Stars pool league. He could also play a mean game of Euchre and other card games. Bud in his younger years, liked to hunt with bow and rifle for deer and pheasants. Bud as well liked to fish for walleye and perch. He and family would go to Canada on Lake St. Clair to their cottage to fish almost every weekend.

Most importantly, Bud loved spending his quality time with his family and friends. Bud was strong like a bull and was a fighter. He was patriarch that held everyone together. Bud was a great man, a loving father, and a caring grandfather. He will be greatly missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.

Beloved father of Leonard (Lois Geiermann) Palmer of Monroe, Cheryl (Bill) Smith of Maybee, Susan (Russ) Lavaja of Elmhurst, IL, Lori "Pinky" (Tim) Fisk of Monroe, Lisa (Daniel) Cavasin of Georgetown, TX, and Holly (Shawn) Dvonch of Grosse Point Park, MI. Loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Dearest brother of Joseph (Sandie) Palmer and Elizabeth Hopkins.

Proceeded in death by his wife: Rose Palmer, daughter: Rose Mary Palmer, parents: Leonard and Emily Palmer, and siblings: Mary Vanderbush, Eileen Colf, Catherine Gasiorek, Frederick Palmer, and Shirley Turner.

Everyone is invited to a visitation at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a rosary service on Thursday at the funeral home at 7 p.m. There will be a funeral service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Divine Grace Parish in Carleton. Bud will lie instate at 10 a.m. with Mass following at 11 a.m. Officiating is Fr. Michael Woroniewicz. Burial will follow immediately to St. Patrick's Cemetery in Carleton.

Memorial donations in Buds honor is suggested towards St. Patrick Catholic School Fund.

