Venier Sr., Leonard R., age 92 of South Rockwood, passed away peacefully January 9, 2020.
Born in Wyandotte, MI August 18, 1927 to the late Russell and Grace (Van Wasshenova) Venier. He married the late Donna Lizyness August 31, 1946. Together they had 4 children Donna J. (Bob) VanDeCar, Linda (Jim) Laurain, Joyce (Craig) Ritchie, Leonard Jr. (Marie).
Proud grandfather of Lisa Fanning, Kenneth (Anne) Laurain, Amee (Adam) Freeman, Sara West, Anne (Chris) Holton, and Russell Venier. Great grandfather of Jack Laurain, Ben Laurain, James Freeman, Katie Freeman, William Freeman, Jacob West, Claire Holton, Grace Holton, Andy Holton, Benny Venier, and Simon Venier. Also survived by his sister Sally Southworth and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his late wife and parents, Leonard was preceded in death by brothers Elton and Melvin Venier. Leonard worked hard to raise his family. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and farmer. In the little spare time that Leonard had, he enjoyed going to horse auctions and visiting Shipshewana, Indiana. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will take place on Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Ford Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr, Rockwood. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 8109 Swan Creek Rd, Newport. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020