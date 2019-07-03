|
Lester F. Blohm, age 86, of Monroe, passed away peacefully Monday July 1, 2019.
Born May 24, 1933, he was the son of the late Lester and Irma (Diroff) Blohm. He attended Monroe High School where he graduated in 1951. Lester enlisted with the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1956. He married his loving wife, Roseann Fragale, in October 1959 and celebrated 58 years of marriage together. Sadly, she passed away on August 25, 2017. Lester worked for GTE Telephone Company as a switchman until retiring in 1995.
Lester was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a life member at the Monroe County Rod and Gun Club. Lester was an avid photographer with an outdoor publication featured in popular Michigan magazines. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling.
To cherish his memory, Lester leaves a son: Michael Blohm of Indianapolis, IN; two daughters: Karen (Raymond) Blohm-DeLucia of Monroe and Katherine (James) Duvall of Newport; a brother: Lavern (Carolyn) Blohm of Florence, SC; and a sister-in-law: Martha (William) Watson. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Taylor Duvall, Justin Duvall, Jakob DeLucia, and Zackery DeLucia. He leaves behind one great -granddaughter, Eliana Duvall.
In addition to his wife and parents, Lester was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Francis Ann; a brother: Melvin Blohm; and a sister: Patricia Nadeau.
In accordance to Lester's wishes, private services will be rendered with military honors.
Published in Monroe News on July 3, 2019