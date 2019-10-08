Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse
610 W. Elm Avenue
Monroe, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse,
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery on the Motherhouse Campus

Sister Letitia "Florence" O’Connell IHM


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Letitia "Florence" O’Connell IHM Obituary
Sister Letitia O'Connell, IHM, 103, died Friday, Oct. 4, at the IHM Senior Living Community.

Sister Letitia was the eldest of five children born to John and Letitia (McGinnis) O'Connell of Tulsa, Okla. Born on Nov. 2, 1915, she was baptized "Letitia," a namesake tradition throughout her mother's family. Young Letitia attended several elementary schools and two high schools before graduating from Sand Springs High School. A family move to Illinois led her to attend Springfield Junior College, Ill., then to relatives in Michigan and attending Marygrove College, Detroit. She completed a Bachelor of Philosophy degree at the University of Detroit. In 1937, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe) and received the religious name, Sister Florence.

Her ministry in formal education spanned 56 years. Early on she taught at the parishes in Monroe and spent the majority of her career in secondary education at St. Patrick, Blessed Sacrament, St. Francis de Sales and Immaculata, Detroit; St. Vincent, Pontiac; and Marian High School, Bloomfield Hills. During those years, she earned a master's degree from the University of Detroit, but her interest in learning of literature, arts, history and political affairs was life-long.

Her interest in Asian culture led her to a teaching position at the Stella Maris International School in Kobe, Japan, in 1973 until the school closed and later at Nanzan University in Nagoya.

Returning to the United States in 1984, she accepted a faculty position at the Lado Institute of Language Development and Lado College, Washington, D.C. She returned to Michigan in 1994, serving in Student Support Services at Marygrove College before retiring to the Motherhouse in 1996. She remained active in community events and ministry outreach well into her 90s.

Sister Letitia is survived by her brother Daniel O'Connell, SJ, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by sisters, Julia Green and Virginia Sobin, and brother, John.

Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, on Friday, Oct. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery on the Motherhouse Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Letitia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now