Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Yoakum Cemetery
Speedwell, TN
Lettie Mae Russell

Lettie Mae Russell Obituary
Lettie Mae Russell, age 92, of Speedwell, TN passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She attended French Creek Baptist Church in Monroe Michigan and Speedwell Academy Baptist Church in Speedwell. She was retired from Ford Motor Company in Monroe Michigan and was on the Historic Speedwell Academy Board. She loved her flowers and working in her flowers.

Preceded in death by: husband, Robert Ditt Russell; daughter, Linda Jean Russell; parents, Green and Nolay Moyers Smith; brothers, Johnny and Fred Carson Smith; sister, Mary Ann Pepon; nephew, Kenneth Smith; niece, Betty Smith Robinson and great nephew, Steve Smith.

Survivors: Many loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 PM with Rev. David Mundy officiating.

Family and friends will meet 11 AM Wednesday at Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell for Interment service.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 9, 2019
