Lila Beth (Billmyer) Ingall, 83 years, of Dundee, Michigan passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Born July 19, 1937, in Monroe, Michigan. Lila was the daughter of Ray and Mildred (Sortor) Billmyer. She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and was the Eighth Grade Class Salutatorian. She continued her studies at Monroe High School and then attended her Senior year at Dundee High School graduating with the Class of 1955. Lila earned her RN in 1958 from Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo. She was married to Jack D. Ingall, on August 30, 1958 by the Rev. Herbert Fehner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe, Michigan.
Lila worked 27 years as an RN in the OB Department at Mercy Hospital (later called Mercy-Memorial Hospital) in Monroe, MI. She retired in 1985.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe, MI, where she was a past greeter along with other volunteer work at her church. She also did volunteer work, in past years, as a nurse in her community. She loved spending time with her family. When her children were young, she enjoyed being involved in their school, community, and sporting activities. In recent years, she enjoyed being able to share in those experiences with her grandchildren. She liked to sew, bake, do crafts and spend time shopping with her sisters.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of sixty-two years, Jack, of Dundee along with two children, David (Elizabeth) Ingall of Temperance and Gail (Robert) Pieknik of Dundee; and two grandchildren, Austin and Ava Ingall.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her sisters, Audrey Iott, Charlotte Barnaby, and a brother, Ramon Billmyer.
