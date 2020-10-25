Lila E. Stanley, age 82 of Canadian Lakes, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born June 26, 1938 in Sears, MI the daughter of Henry and June (Dow) Waite.
Lila had a passion and love of children that began at home and grew into a rewarding career. She was a licensed daycare provider, owning and operating a Day Care first in Big Rapids and later in Ida until her retirement in 2004.
Lila enjoyed being outdoors; she loved to garden, to cook and she especially loved her cats. Lila was an active member of New Hope United Methodist Church for many years and she had attended the Church of God in Remus.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Stanley of Canadian Lakes; five children, Sharon Davis of Dundee, Randy (Sherry) Earnest of Big Rapids, Robert (Danna) Earnest of Georgia, Brenda (Ted) Massingill of Dundee, Elmer (Melissa) Earnest of Monroe; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl (Carmen) Waite, Daniel Waite of Big Rapids; many nieces and nephews.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Dolly and Ethyl and four brothers, Henry, Lyle, Stanley and Floyd Waite.
Private family services will take place and Lila will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Lila's name be made to her church, New Hope United Methodist Church near Mecosta. new-hope-church.org
for information.
Share a memory or condolence with the family at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.