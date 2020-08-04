Lila L. (Richards) Goins left us for her eternal home on August 1, 2020. She spent her last days just as she did all the others, telling everyone how much she loved them. That was mom. She was kind, compassionate and totally devoted to her family. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Dad, Grandma and Grandpa Richards, Uncle Bob, Uncle Dean, your wife/daughter/sister is home. Rejoice. Mom, you now have a new, healed body; no more sorrow, no more worries, no more pain. You can sing praises in that heavenly choir all day and night. Dad, you and Jesus have had 9 years to get a home ready for mom. I can only imagine how beautiful it must be. Mom, we all take great comfort in knowing where you are, and where you will always be. We will join you one day. Until then, we will miss you. Your kindness, love and devotion to God, family and friends will live on in us. Well done, good and faithful servant.
Lila leaves behind her children, Karen (Gregg) Hainen, Randy (Diane Chickeral) Goins; grandchildren Raeann (Chad) Ramsby, Ryan (Robin Sims) Wilburn, Jon (Carolina Santos de Oliveira) Hainen, and Mike (Sami Brannon) Hainen; and great grandchildren Tyler, Addi, Kinsley and Kashton. She also leaves behind her beloved sister-in-law, Shirley Richards, brother-in-law, Don Goins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services have been held with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan (734) 241-7070 has been entrusted with her arrangements. The family is planning a celebration of mom's life for the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, Wellsprings Lutheran Foundation or ProMedica Hospice.
Randy and I would like to thank our family members for their support through these last few weeks. We also extend thanks to all the kind, caring staff members at Wellsprings Lutheran Home in Monroe and to ProMedica Hospice for all you did for mom. Mom said you were just wonderful to her.
Rest now, mom, you've earned it.
