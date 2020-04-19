|
Lila Mae Levicki
May 2, 1936–April 15, 2020
Lila Mae Kluckey was born in Monroe, Michigan, on May 2, 1936. She was the middle child of three children born to John "Jack" Kluckey and the late Lila (Kelley) Kluckey.
Lila started elementary school in Monroe before the family moved to Dundee. She would meet the love of her life -- her future husband, William "Bill" Levicki, while attending Dundee High School. Lila graduated with the Class of 1954.
She and Bill were joined in marriage at St. Irene Catholic Church on August 3, 1957. The couple would be blessed with three sons.
There was no question in the Levicki home who was in charge. Lila was the matriarch and she ruled with love. Naturally very humble, Lila, put the needs of everyone else ahead of her own, especially those of her family. She spent much of her waking hours keeping all her boys, including Bill, in line. The men that her sons have become are a testament to her devotion.
Lila's energy level was amazing in that she always had multiple irons in the fire, whether baking cookies for her boys or meticulously maintaining her home. Lila often preached that what was on the outside was a reflection to others about what was on the inside. Because of this belief, Lila, mowed her lawn several times a week, regularly repainted her home to keep it fresh, and even made her own curtains. No one was the least bit surprised when later in life, Lila, became enthralled with HGTV! Lila's own appearance was quite reflective on her forward thinking. She was extremely stylish, with her short hair, stirrup pants and kitten-heel boots, a fashionista well before her time.
Lila was well-loved and well-respected by all who knew her. Her grandchildren cherished spending time at the Levicki home and looked forward to going out for breakfast. Lila seemed to be the luckiest person alive when it came to visiting the casinos. She won often and she always used her new found windfall to purchase something for the house, much to Bill's dismay. She was also quite proud of her ability to redeem her S&H green stamps for household goods.
As a young couple Lila and Bill were active on bowling and euchre teams. For ten years, she worked as a Teacher's Aide at Dundee Elementary School. She truly appreciated this time as she was at school each day with her youngest Chris.
Lila Mae Levicki, age 83, of Dundee passed away at her son Chris's home in Ida on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her beloved: Bill on March 17, 2020; and both siblings: Eleanor DeSmith and Richard "Dick" Kluckey.
To cherish her memory, Lila leaves her three sons: Steven Levicki (Urban Jupena) of Ann Arbor, Glenn Levicki (Dennis Miller) of Savannah, Georgia, and Chris Levicki (Christi Beck-Levicki) of Ida; seven cherished grandchildren: Jacob, Nicholas, Jordyn, and Luke Levicki and Sydney, Tyler, and Ethan Beck; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering was held at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee, 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A graveside service followed at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dundee with Father Robert Slaton of St. Anthony Catholic Church officiating. The Levicki family looks forward to sharing mom and dad's life at a public memorial service when social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
In their final weeks, both Lila and Bill received wonderful care at St. Joe's in Ann Arbor and regular visits from Sister Yvonne Gellise. In lieu of flowers, the Levicki family suggests gifts be made to the endowment established in Sister Yvonne's name, which provides funds to support homeless individuals and families with the goal of helping them obtain permanent housing. To make a gift via credit card to the Sister Yvonne Gellise Fund, please visit the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation website at aaacf.org or call 734-663-0401. Checks can be made out to the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, with "Sister Yvonne Gellise Fund" indicated in the memo section, and mailed to: Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, 301 N. Main Street, Suite 30, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020