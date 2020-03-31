|
Lillian Christine VanRiper, 74, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Thursday at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital with her daughters by her side. She had been in poor health for many years, but had been a resilient fighter throughout her health struggles.
Born in Ida, Michigan, Lillian was the daughter of Floyd and Luella Welch. She married Thomas C. VanRiper on January 25, 1964, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The two were married for 51 years and from this union came three children.
Lillian was a stay at home mother that cared for her family with her unconditionally loving heart. Lillian loved being outside, enjoying the sunshine, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed card club with her lifelong girlfriends for many years. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful smile and her caring, loving heart.
Surviving are her daughters; Michelle (David) Salliotte, Jr. of Monroe, Kellie (Gary) Montri of Maybee; grandchildren, Brooke, Ky, Tommy, Lindsay, Courtney, Victor, Brittany, Candace, Brandon, Kyle, Marisa, David, Mariah and Devin; great grandchildren, Allison, Ryleigh, Lucas and Bowie; sisters Joann (Kenny) Mentel, Donna (Blaine) Parker, Rose (Jack) Haman and Debra Sullivan; Brother Chuck (Linda) Welch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. VanRiper, her son, Chad VanRiper, and her brothers Henley, William and John.
Charitable donations can be made in Lillian's name to Monroe County Opportunity Program (MCOP).
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 31, 2020