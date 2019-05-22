Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Memorial Gathering 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lillian "Marie" Fant

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lillian "Marie" Christian was born in Church Hill, Tennessee, on May 22, 1925. She was one of five children born from the union of the late Robert and Delia (Ward) Christian.

Marie would meet the love of her life, Troy W. Fant, while working at a fruit packing plant. The couple were married on February 27, 1944, and they would share in the birth of five children. First and foremost, Marie, was a wonderful homemaker caring for the needs of her family, but she was also independent and passionate, and for many years worked outside the home for a marketing company. She loved this position, which required door-to-door visits to consumers to introduce new products and services.

Marie was a longtime volunteer at the Thrift Shop, was a member of the Monroe Garden Club, and loved to play bridge and pinochle. She had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed watching birds.

Lillian "Marie" Fant, age 93, of Canton Township, passed away at Walton Woods under the care of Kindred Hospice on Monday, May 20, 2019. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband: Troy in 2016; her daughter: Carol Fant; sisters: Jean Gregoria and Georgia Byington; and grandson: Aaron Fant.

To cherish her memory she leaves her children: Jerry (Jeanne) Fant of Griffin, Georgia; Alan (Carol) Fant of Sylvania; Michael (Nancy) Fant of Wolverine Lake, Michigan; and Susan (Richard) Copeland of Livonia; brothers: Robert Christian of Livonia and Jack (Linda) Christian of Asheboro, North Carolina; ten grandchildren: Jeremy (Renee) Fant, Joshua (Jennifer) Fant, Janette Fant, Jason Fant, Shawn (Angela) Fant, Dustin (Miriam) Fant, Natalie (Brent) Buttermore, Andrew (Tharina) Copeland, Joseph Copeland, Kristin Copeland; 17 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may gather from 4:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 and from 9:00am-11:00am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 11:00am also at Merkle's with Brent Buttermore, Missions Pastor, of Oak Pointe Church, officiating. Entombment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Kindred Hospice. Published in Monroe News on May 22, 2019