Lillian Paul, age 90 of Monroe, passed away peacefully Saturday June 22, 2019.
Born May 11, 1929, in Rockholds, KY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mamie (Murray) Hubbs. She graduated from Rockholds High School in 1946. On August 3, 1946, she married the love of her life, George Paul. He passed away in August of 2002.
Lillian worked for Walter's Beauty Salon which was later renamed the French Quarter where she retired in 1986. She was also previously a member at Flat Rock Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school. More recently, she was a member of Dunbar Road Church of Christ. She was a woman of faith and could often be found reading her Bible and singing christian songs. Through the years, Lillian's hobbies included, playing cards, bowling, and going on cruises with her sisters and friends. Lillian was a very sociable person and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter: Joan (Gerald) Mata of Monroe; a brother: Bill (Donna) Hubbs of Waynesville, OH; and a sister: Dorothy Mackey of Grove City, OH. Lillian also leaves behind three grandchildren: Ehren (Beth) Paul, Trina (Jimmy Whited) Paul, and Kimberly (Ryan) Fiscus; four great-grandchildren: Cade, Collin, Jocelyn, and Dominik; a great-great-grandhchild: Vaia; and two step-grandchildren: Briget and Gabrielle; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons: Damon and Don Paul; four sisters: Audrey Terrell, Emmaline Cunnagin, Janice Smith, and Betty Sue Grishom; and a brother: James Hubbs.
Friends and family are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday June 26, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.for visiting hours. A funeral service at Rupp Funeral Home will be on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andre King officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Dunbar Road Church of Christ or the .
Online condolences to the family can be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 25, 2019