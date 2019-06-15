|
|
Linda Lou (Fitch) Ault, 68 years, of Petersburg, died Thursday June 13, 2019, in her residence.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday June 18, 2019, from 2-8 PM. Services will be on Wednesday June 19, 2019, at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI., at 11 AM. Pastor Harold Raymond will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born July 23, 1950, in Hudson, MI, Linda was the daughter of Paul Wilson and Betty Lou (Dilyard) Fitch Sr. She was a 1968 Dundee High School graduate. She married Alvin "Butch" Ault Jr. on May 10, 1969, at the Assembly of God Church, Monroe, MI. Linda was a Summerfield School Cafeteria Supervisor and substitute bus driver for 25 years, retiring in 2010. She previously worked for U of M as a secretary and the Coffee Cup Restaurant, Dundee, MI. She was a member of Dundee Baptist Church, Dundee, MI, where she was on the praise team. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and loved crocheting, cross stitching, hummingbirds, day trips to Shipshewana, an avid U of M fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Alvin Ault Jr.; a son, Tracy (Patty) Ault; daughters, Melissa (David) Ault and Rebecca (Greg) Gaw; brothers, Paul (Marlene) Fitch Jr. and David Fitch; sisters, Pat (Marty) Campbell and Sue (Richard) Rowe; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Gabe (Adrienna), Cheyenne, Jessica, Craig, Heaven, Ciara, Ariana, Gabby, Jacob, John, Kodi, Shyanne, Levi and a great-grandchild, Dawson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Jennifer Sue.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Petersburg Fire Department Association.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 15, 2019