Linda Sue (Burkett) Charter was born June 28, 1950, in Monroe, Michigan; and died Monday in Toledo Hospital. She was the daughter of Robert and Iris (Barton) Burkett.
She was a 1968 graduate of Ida High School and earned her LPN from the Ann Arbor Practical Nurse Education Center. She began her career as a nurse at Memorial Hospital on Stewart Road. She married Gary Charter on February 14, 1976, at First United Methodist in Monroe. She and Gary were the owners of the Charter Farms Produce Stand in Ida, MI, which ran for 36 years. She enjoyed picking all kinds of fruits and vegetables, particularly asparagus and strawberries.
Linda was the mother of two sons; Lance (Lisa) Charter and Andrew (Victoria) Charter, both of Ida. She was the rock of her family. Her faith was ever present. Linda was a current member of Ida United Methodist Church. She helped with washing dishes for every turkey dinner. She listened to her audio Bible whenever she was able. She also worked for Hill's Tax service in Ida for many years. Her hobbies included reading and studying genealogy. She spent a great deal of the winter months, down time for a farmer, studying her and her husband's family trees. She was always excited to find new and interesting family stories and loved to share all that she knew and to pass along to the younger generations. She was stubborn, called herself trouble, and was loved by all.
Recently she was diagnosed with Leukemia and fought a short but inspiring battle. She was in high spirits during chemotherapy and was always trying to be as helpful to the nursing staff as possible. She was called to her savior father suddenly after suffering a sudden stroke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her triplet infant sisters in 1952 shortly after their birth, and her father and mother-in law Edward and Lois (Trowbridge) Charter.
Surviving are her husband, sons, daughter-in-laws, brother, Robert (Robin) Burkett of Lambertville, MI, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and her grand-puppy, Lucy.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Wednesday May 15, 2019, from 2-8 PM, also on Thursday May 16, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Jackie Roe of Marble Memorial United Methodist Church, Milan, MI, will officiate. Burial will be in Lulu Cemetery, Ida, MI.
The family has asked for any memorial donations to be made to , or Ida United Methodist Church, Ida, MI.
Published in Monroe News on May 14, 2019