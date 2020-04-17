|
|
Linda Gail Laurain, age 72, of New Boston, died April 11, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Laurain. Loving mother of Mark (Tonya) Laurain and Matt (Laura) Laurain. Dearest grandmother of Donovan, Maya, Dylan and Kaden. She is also survived by her sister Betty (Dave) Cady.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Imojene Davis.
Visitation is Friday, 1:00 ~ 2:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2020