|
|
Linda Kay Dean was born August 1, 1947 in Monroe. She was the second youngest of five children born to the union of the late Ronald C. and Mary K. (Gee) Dean.
Linda was a 1965 graduate of Dundee High School. She married the love of her life, Frederick C. Goethe, on April 22, 1966, at St. John Lutheran Church in Dundee, and the couple would be blessed with two children. Linda was an amazing woman and she balanced the needs of her family with a career outside of the home.
For many years, she worked in Harness Horse Racing. This was a family affair working side by side with Fred many days and for some time their son, Troy, was a driver and even daughter, Traci, cared for the needs of the seventy heads of horses they were entrusted with. Later she would take employment for VanBuren Electric in Plymouth as the Office Manager. The past twenty years, Linda was employed with Fred at Canton Floral Gardens. She absolutely loved her position as the Garden Center Sales Manager. Working together gave the Goethe's many opportunities, one of which being the opportunity to winter in Florida.
While in Florida, the couple enjoyed metal detecting on the beach every day where they found many treasures. More than anything, Linda loved to spend time with the grandchildren and very much enjoyed going to their events.
Linda Kay Goethe, age 71, of Canton passed away at home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by her family and under the care of Angela Hospice. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by a brother: Edward Dean.
To cherish her memory Linda leaves her husband of fifty-three years: Frederick of Canton; two children: Traci (Dan) Nugent-Heath of Milan and Troy (Laurie) Goethe of Howell; three siblings: Gary (Millie) Dean of Whitmore Lake, Carol Dean-Furrow of Dundee, and her identical twin, Nancy (Bob) Clark of Dundee; four grandchildren: Cassidy Nugent, Logan Goethe, Mason Heath, and Dylan Goethe.
Friends may gather on Sunday, July 14 from 2:00pm until a Funeral Service at 3:00pm at St. John Lutheran Church; 460 Riley Street, Dundee, with Pastor Jen Keifer officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home), 297 Tecumseh Street (734)529-3156.
Memorials are suggested to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 15, 2019