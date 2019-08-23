|
Linda Jean Russell, age 58, of Speedwell, TN, formerly of Monroe, Michigan passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Linda lived her young life and graduated high school in Monroe, Michigan. She was a member of Speedwell Academy Baptist Church, was involved in the Sharon Shepherd Zumba Group, and formerly employed at First National Bank and Food City. Preceded in death by father, Robert Ditt Russell and grandparents.
Survivors
Mother: Lettie Mae Smith Russell
Several cousins
Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 2 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 2 PM in the Chapel
Interment will follow at Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell, TN
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019