Linda Jeanne Call was born on April 27, 1945, in Monroe, MI. She was the one of seven children from the union of her parents: the late Raymond and Clerice Williamson. Linda attended Monroe High School.
Linda loved her family more than anything. She was a very private person. She did enjoy going on trips to the casino and reading. In her earlier years, Linda liked to garden. She married her high school sweetheart James on October 10, 1964.
Linda Call, age 74, of Monroe, MI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Hospital. In addition to her parents, her passing is preceded by her son Scott Call and her siblings: Betty Cusumano, Robert Williamson, Bill Williamson and Maryann Danish.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband James Call; sons: James Call Jr and Steven (Lynn) Call; grandchildren: Jordan, Raven and Joseph; and siblings: Micky Williamson and John Williamson.
Private services were rendered at Merkle Funeral Service, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019