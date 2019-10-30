|
Linda Kay (Keck) Nutt, age 67, of Bay City, was born in Monroe, Mich., January 14, 1952, and was one of three children born from the union of late Walter Clay Keck and Eileen Keck.
Linda passed away Monday October 14 at Brian's House Hospice Care in Exxesville, Michigan.
Linda is survived by her love of her life for 51 years, Gary Russell Nutt Sr.; two loving children, a son, Gary Russell and a daughter, Debbie Marie Nutt; siblings, Walter Dale Keck, Donna (Joe) Negron, Paula Vanstone Coon, Patti Wheatfill, Vicki Turner, Rebecca Keck, Walter Keith Keck, Shirley Johnson, Matt Johnson; along with grandchildren Jonathan Thorngate, Emily Thorngate, Dezza Thorngate; and great-grandson Logan Lovell. Linda is also survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Linda had a big heart when it came to children and animals and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones and would dress up with Mr. Santa (Gary Russell Nutt Sr.) as Mrs. Santa Claus during the Christmas season to the delight of many children. Linda would spend hours wrapping gifts for the poor and nursing homes and many charity organizations. Linda also had a green thumb and enjoyed planting and had her own greenhouse on her front porch with many types of flowers. Linda also loved crocheting blankets which she would gift to those in need and taught her daughter Debbie Nutt how to crochet. Linda also enjoyed a good game of pinochle.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Clay Keck and Eileen Johnson, stepfather Lee James Pearce, niece Lisa Marie Keck, great-niece Toni Joann Keck, brother Larry David Keck, aunt Barbara Keck, grandparents Ballard and Laura Keck and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Fellowship Church, 505 Evergreen Dr., Monroe, Michigan, on November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. Pastor Timothy Curry will be officiating.
Flowers and donations welcomed by the family.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019