|
|
Linda L. Ostrander, age 77, of Carleton, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, MI.
Born on July 2, 1941, in Trenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Norman and Letha (Brown) Haines. On November 7, 1960, she married Merritt Ostrander in Monroe.
Linda was a member of Carleton United Methodist Church, Leader of the Campfire and Blue Birds in Carleton for over 10 Years and a Leader for the 4-H all her life. She worked on the elections for Ash Twp for many years. She loved watching the Tiger games, ceramics, knitting and gardening.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Brian Ostrander, sister Helen Jackman and brother Cecil Haines.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Baker of Carleton; brother Norman (Penny) Haines of Carleton, MI; 6 grandchildren Michael Brooks (Christie), Patricia Baker, Christopher Brooks (Carrie), Amanda Brooks, Toni Baker and Jessica Baker; 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:00 am. Rev. Taek Kim of the Carleton United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen/Port Creek Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Monroe Hospice or the .
Condolences at www.arthurbobcean.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 23, 2019