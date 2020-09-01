Linda Lee Cislo, age 72, of Milan Township, Michigan, died peacefully on August 28, 2020, at her home. She was born January 29, 1948, in Ann Arbor to Boyd and Myrtle (Reum) Kanitz. On June 15, 1968, she married Clyde E. Cislo, who survives her.
Linda's warm personality and infectious laughter will be missed by all who knew her. She was a loving mother and wife who dedicated her life to her family. A life-long resident of Milan Township, Linda was a long-standing volunteer in the Milan Area Schools, also working as a substitute secretary for the district. She deeply loved her role as a caregiver to her family and enjoyed corresponding with her friends and family, especially through handwritten notes and letters. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary which she commemorated with personalized cards. An Eastern Michigan University graduate, Linda took great joy in her long-time teaching of Sunday School at Grace United Methodist Church in Britton. Linda and Clyde celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018 with their family.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde; two sons, Geoffrey (Amy) Cislo of Saint Louis, Missouri, Andrew (Kari) Cislo of Milan, and a daughter, Jennifer (Craig) Barker of Milan; and five grandchildren, Emily and Caroline Cislo, Madelyn and Benjamin Cislo, and Franklin Barker, and her sisters, Elaine Weaver of Delton, and Rosemary Westrick of Dundee as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at an outdoor visitation at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Out of consideration for all attendees' health and safety, masks will be required as will social distancing. Due to the pandemic, a private, immediate family only, funeral will take place in Milan, followed by a private burial at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan. To honor Linda, in lieu of flowers, please consider purchasing a book of stamps and hand writing some letters to loved ones or you may make contributions to Grace United Methodist Church in Britton, MI, or Arbor Hospice.
