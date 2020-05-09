Linda M. Karns
Sept. 22, 1942-May 6, 2020
Linda Marie Karns (Turski), 77 years, of Erie, died Wednesday, May 6, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. Due to Linda's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has occurred.
Born September 22, 1942, in Toledo, OH, Linda was the daughter of Andrew and Angeling (Kuch) Turski. She was a 1960 Woodward High School (Toledo) graduate. She was a Hairdresser from 1964-1979. She married James Karns on July 26, 1971, in Toledo, OH. She was a Black Belt shopping at TJ Max and had her own parking spot. She loved garage sales and making jewelry.
Survivors include; her husband, James; children, Jay Allen (Angel) Karns, Angela (Jaret Hall) Karns and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Turski.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Monroe News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.