Linda Marie (Scheich) Beeler
1952 - 2020
Linda Marie (Scheich) Beeler, 67, died unexpectedly September 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a short illness.
Born September 22, 1952, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Gerald and Marian (Henderson) Scheich. Linda lived her entire life in Monroe County. She graduated as the Valedictorian from Mason High School in 1970 and attended the University of Michigan.
On September 6, 1975, she married Gary Beeler. They had 2 daughters and were together until his death in 2007. They were married for 32 years.
Linda worked as an accountant for many local businesses, including Consolidated Packaging, Independent Dairy, SE Plumbing, Villa Party Store, Miller's Heating & Cooling, Clark & Associates, Tiffany's Pizza, and most recently, Mary Sacco's Pizza in Monroe. In the past, she had worked with youth clubs for the First Presbyterian Church and after school activities for Monroe Public Schools. Linda was always willing to help anyone who needed it and frequently shared homecooked meals with neighbors.
Linda loved to travel, especially to her property "up north." She also loved the Smoky Mountains, and to visit family in Wisconsin and her in-laws in Tennessee. Most of all, she loved spending time with her daughters: going to concerts, NASCAR races, movies, or just shopping and eating.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Jamie Beeler of Monroe; sister, Laurie Scheich of Roseville, Minnesota; brother, Larry (Julie) Scheich of Green Bay, Wisconsin; aunt, Janet Henderson of Monroe; sister-in-law, Celia Beeler, nephew, Tony (Colleen) Posa, great-nieces Brittany (Corey) Banks and Caitlin (Jason) Reynolds, all of Sweetwater, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; her aunt, Peggy Welch; her beloved dog, Psycho; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be private. Linda will be interred next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Park, which will also be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Victory Junction Gang Camp.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting Linda's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

1 entry
September 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Linda‘s passing. She was a wonderful person and I will miss her. Sending prayers for her family.
Phyllis St. Bernard
Friend
