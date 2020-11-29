On Friday, November 20, Linda (Diesing) Moga, 71 formally of Petersburg, lost her long and courageous battle with cancer in her adopted City of Houston Texas. Linda was born October 4, 1949 to William and Margaret Diesing in Detroit, Michigan. She married Daniel Moga of Monroe November 13, 1970. She and Dan then moved to Texas.

Linda graduated from Summerfield H.S. and attended Michigan State University. Until recent retirement she was active in real estate sales.

She is survived by husband Dan, and four siblings, Glenn (Joyce) Diesing, Diane (Bill) Saylor, Janet Ziemis and Keith (Bonnie)Diesing, sister in-law Terri(Mike)Kennedy and her beloved dachshunds, Roxie and Reese, as well as many nieces and nephews. All of whom will miss her dearly.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Dennis.

Due to current covid issues only a small local celebration of life will be in Houston following the cremation.

