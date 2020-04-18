Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000

Linda S. Kominek


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda S. Kominek Obituary
Linda S. Kominek

Sept. 28, 1948-April 17, 2020

Linda S. Kominek, 71 of Temperance, Michigan, died Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born September 28, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Eskyn and Phyllis (Lyons) Gray.

A 1966 graduate of Mason Consolidated Schools in Erie, she married John Kominek Sr. on November 19, 1966.

Linda enjoyed bowling, remodeling, camping and traveling.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Sr.; Children, Tina (Tom) Berning and John (Tamara) Kominek, Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua (Cassie) Pippin, Travis Kominek and Devin (Josallyn) Zeiler; great-grandchildren, Izzy and Brantley; brother, Jim (Vickie) Gray, and sister, Mary Reese.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Gray.

Visitation and services will be private. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -