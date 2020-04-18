|
|
Linda S. Kominek
Sept. 28, 1948-April 17, 2020
Linda S. Kominek, 71 of Temperance, Michigan, died Friday, April 17, 2020.
Born September 28, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Eskyn and Phyllis (Lyons) Gray.
A 1966 graduate of Mason Consolidated Schools in Erie, she married John Kominek Sr. on November 19, 1966.
Linda enjoyed bowling, remodeling, camping and traveling.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Sr.; Children, Tina (Tom) Berning and John (Tamara) Kominek, Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua (Cassie) Pippin, Travis Kominek and Devin (Josallyn) Zeiler; great-grandchildren, Izzy and Brantley; brother, Jim (Vickie) Gray, and sister, Mary Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Gray.
Visitation and services will be private. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020