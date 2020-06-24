Lionel O. Ingels, age 77, of Monroe, MI, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born June 27, 1942, in Wevelgem, Belgium, Lionel is the son of Oscar and Rachel (Vandenberghe) Ingels.
The Ingels family came to the United States in 1953 and settled in Monroe, MI. On May 11, 1966, Lionel married his true love Janet (VanDevelde) Ingels in St. Mary's Church, Monroe.
In the mid 1960s, Lionel obtained his barber license and began his barber career at Pitt's Barber Shop in Ann Arbor, MI. In 1972, he opened his own barber shop next to the former Monroe Diner. He ended his career at The Barbers – Gus and Us Barber Shop where he practiced his craft for 37 years until last week.
Lionel was a family man who loved to spoil his grandchildren. He is a member of St. Michael Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Barbers Union of the United States (AFLCIO) where he held the treasurer position for the Monroe region. Lionel was a quiet man who loved to be at home, usually found listening to classical music and watching soccer and the Tour de France. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins.
Lionel is survived by his loving wife Janet, his children; Steve (Michele) Ingels of Temperance, MI, Christine Ingels and Carrie Ingels both of Monroe, MI, and a brother Michael Ingels of Monroe, MI., and two loving grandchildren Rachel and William Ingels.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Henri "Hank" Ingels, sisters Jeannine Schwartz and Francine Lassey and grandchild Brandon Ingels.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home where a Rosary service will be at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, Lionel will lie in state at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church and funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. The family has asked for family and friends to please wear a mask for visitation and funeral.
Memorial donations in memory of Lionel can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Michael Church.
Special memories and online condolences may be shared at www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born June 27, 1942, in Wevelgem, Belgium, Lionel is the son of Oscar and Rachel (Vandenberghe) Ingels.
The Ingels family came to the United States in 1953 and settled in Monroe, MI. On May 11, 1966, Lionel married his true love Janet (VanDevelde) Ingels in St. Mary's Church, Monroe.
In the mid 1960s, Lionel obtained his barber license and began his barber career at Pitt's Barber Shop in Ann Arbor, MI. In 1972, he opened his own barber shop next to the former Monroe Diner. He ended his career at The Barbers – Gus and Us Barber Shop where he practiced his craft for 37 years until last week.
Lionel was a family man who loved to spoil his grandchildren. He is a member of St. Michael Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Barbers Union of the United States (AFLCIO) where he held the treasurer position for the Monroe region. Lionel was a quiet man who loved to be at home, usually found listening to classical music and watching soccer and the Tour de France. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins.
Lionel is survived by his loving wife Janet, his children; Steve (Michele) Ingels of Temperance, MI, Christine Ingels and Carrie Ingels both of Monroe, MI, and a brother Michael Ingels of Monroe, MI., and two loving grandchildren Rachel and William Ingels.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Henri "Hank" Ingels, sisters Jeannine Schwartz and Francine Lassey and grandchild Brandon Ingels.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home where a Rosary service will be at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, Lionel will lie in state at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church and funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. The family has asked for family and friends to please wear a mask for visitation and funeral.
Memorial donations in memory of Lionel can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Michael Church.
Special memories and online condolences may be shared at www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 24, 2020.