Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map

Lisa Ann Monaghan


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa Ann Monaghan Obituary
Lisa Ann Monaghan (Pachelieff), 53 years, of Ida, MI, died Friday March 15, 2019, in The University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 2-8 PM. There will be a service on Wednesday March 20, 2019, at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born March 30, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, Lisa was the daughter of Thomas and Georgia (Skaff) Pachelieff Jr. She graduated from Northwood High School in 1983. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Spring Arbor University, MI. She married Michael Monaghan on July 14, 1995, in Ida, MI. Lisa worked for Vision MRI, Sylvania, from 1997-2006 and then Newark Knight Frank at GM Powertrain Plant, Toledo, OH, from 2007-2018. Lisa loved to donate to various charities, scrap booking, traveling especially to Disney and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; father, Thomas Pachelieff Jr.; parents-in-law, Harold and Joyce Monaghan; a son, Brian (Rachel) Monaghan; a daughter, Kelly Monaghan; sisters, Carrie Jaquay and Caryn Pachelieff and grandchildren, Riley, Fiona and Zoe. She was preceded in death by her mom, Georgia, and grandparents George and Jean Skaff.
Memorial contributions can be made to .
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now