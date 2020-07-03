1/1
Lisa M. (Brillowsky) Reyes
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa M. Reyes, age 40, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Mexico.
Born on March 5, 1980 in Trenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Melvin and Kathleen (Boismier) Brillowsky.
She was employed with Promedica Hospital as a Dietician for over 10 years.
Lisa's greatest joy in life were her children, she loved making them happy and doing things with and for them. She also enjoyed being on the ranch with her animals. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Charles Brillowsky.
She is survived by her sons, Jose Brillowsky, Chase Placido Reyes and Carter Tate Reyes; daughters, Alyssa Reyes and Andrea Reyes, mother, Kathleen Brillowsky; brothers, John (Anna) Brillowsky and Buddy (Jackie) Brillowsky; sisters Rebecca Kokalis and Dawn (Ernest) Pribik.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at Bobcean Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. Deacon David Drysdale will officiate the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, South Rockwood, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bobcean Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bobcean Funeral Home
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved