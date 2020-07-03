Lisa M. Reyes, age 40, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Mexico.

Born on March 5, 1980 in Trenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Melvin and Kathleen (Boismier) Brillowsky.

She was employed with Promedica Hospital as a Dietician for over 10 years.

Lisa's greatest joy in life were her children, she loved making them happy and doing things with and for them. She also enjoyed being on the ranch with her animals. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Charles Brillowsky.

She is survived by her sons, Jose Brillowsky, Chase Placido Reyes and Carter Tate Reyes; daughters, Alyssa Reyes and Andrea Reyes, mother, Kathleen Brillowsky; brothers, John (Anna) Brillowsky and Buddy (Jackie) Brillowsky; sisters Rebecca Kokalis and Dawn (Ernest) Pribik.

Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at Bobcean Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. Deacon David Drysdale will officiate the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, South Rockwood, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the family.

