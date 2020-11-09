Lisa Marie Steffy, age 61 of Monroe, passed away on November 6, 2020 with her beloved husband Larry by her side. She was born November 15, 1958 to Jack and Dorothy Siffer. The eldest child, Lisa had a wonderful childhood with her two brothers, Tony and Marty, grew up loving dance and community theatre, and mastering her cooking craft in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother.
Lisa married the love of her life, Larry, on May 19, 1978 at St. Joseph Parish. Three beautiful children followed, and Lisa began the roles that she was most passionate about – mother, and eventually, grandmother.
Lisa spent most of her career as the tireless practice manager and medical assistant for Dr. George Levy. Outside of work, she was happiest boating with her family, spending the day playing in the sunshine with her grandchildren, treating her family to immense feasts, and exploring new places with her husband.
Lisa was well known for being a bastion of delicious, classic Italian cooking, and for achieving baking perfection. She spent countless hours making and sharing her homemades and sauce and hand-rolling gnocchi, drawing everyone to her kitchen. Lisa was a caring and compassionate person, who would go out of her way to help anyone. She developed the ability to anticipate everyone's needs, and provided exactly the type of support required.
Undoubtedly, Lisa's greatest accomplishment was to cultivate a family dynamic characterized by love, inclusion, and quality time. With the untimely loss of her mother, Lisa stepped gracefully and completely into the role of Italian family matriarch in her 20s. She embodied this labor of love completely, like her magical ability to make all feel welcome, wanted, and emotionally full. Lisa's fulfillment of this role on behalf of two generations filled our hearts while she was with us, and has left us with an unimaginable gap. She touched deeply everyone she knew, and to know her was to love her.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Siffer, grandmother Ermogene Zia DiCarlo, and in-laws Skip and Joann Steffy.
Lisa is survived by her husband Larry, her father Jack (Georgia) Siffer, children Justin (Katherine) Steffy, Christopher (Nicole) Steffy, Ashley (Derek) Welker, grandchildren Aubry, Oliver, and Mason, and many dearly loved family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Monroe County.