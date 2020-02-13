|
|
Llewillyne "Penny" Robertson was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on August 24, 1958. She was one of nine children born from the union of the late William "Clyde" Robertson and the late Arizona (Yoakum) Robertson. She moved to Michigan at the age of 4.
Penny married Phillip Clawson in LaSalle on October 17, 1981. From this union would come the birth of three crazy boys. Penny cared for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. She was the ever doting, proud mother, and she enjoyed staying active in their lives attending all their events.
Penny was a devout Christian, staying very active in her churches, she impressed upon her sons the value of a personal relationship with Christ. Being a prayer warrior, Penny, was a member of Heaven's Helpers, helping to feed the hungry and distribute Christmas baskets, a Sunday School Teacher, and taught Vacation Bible School for more than forty years. She was a member of Grape Missionary Baptist Church and had attended Stewart Road Christian Ministries.
Penny enjoyed home renovations, especially the demo and supervision. She loved Halloween and creating haunted houses. She was ecstatic about her grandchildren and the time she spent with them, often having tea parties. Penny liked travel with her favorite destination always being the beach. She was proud to have obtained an Associate's Degree from Monroe County Community College.
Penny, age 61, of Erie passed away at home on Monday; February 10, 2020. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by a son: Jon Clawson in August of 2016; two brothers: Kermit and Larry Robertson; and two sisters: Janice and Alverta Robertson.
To cherish her memory she leaves a beloved husband of thirty-eight years: Phillip Clawson of Erie; two sons: Nate (Krystal) Clawson of Maybee and Justin (Jenny) Clawson of Monroe; four sisters: Irene (Roger) Cheek of Speedwell, Tennessee, Louise (Lester) Rice of Sidney, Ohio, Chris (Roger) Clawson of LaSalle, Michigan, and Diane (Willis) Paul of Akron, Ohio; and seven grandchildren: Brookelyn, Tanner, Kash, Kasen, Koda, Makinlee, and Preston.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service; South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday; February 14, also at Merkle's with Pastor Bobby Smith of Grape Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2020