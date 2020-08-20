LoAnna Grace Heinzerling, age 72, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton/ Michigan.

She was born on February 6th, 1948, to Lester and Lillian (McLaughlin) Heinzerling.

LoAnna graduated from Airport High School, Class of 1966, in Carleton, Michigan, where she lived most of her Life. She is the loving mother of Dawnette (Brian) Kuderik and Chad (Chrissy) Heinzerling. loving grandmother to 7 grandchildren, Brian Jr., Brandon, Amanda, London, Jackson, Brendan, Gabe, and 3 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Kendra and Atlas.

LoAnna is survived by 6 siblings: Sandra Ferguson, Donald (Nancy) Heinzerling, Jerry (Trudy) Heinzerling, Larry (Kathy) Heinzerling, Barbara (Brett) Puzniak and Mark (Christine) Heinzerling.

LoAnna will also be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, many relatives, extended family and her dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, precious niece (Angela Heinzerling) and nephew (Adam Heinzerling); and brother in-law, Larry E. Ferguson.

She will be fondly remembered for her love of cooking and baking for others to enjoy.

Her greatest joy was spending time with family and mostly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family has decided not to hold a formal funeral service at this time. A private memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.

