Lois A. Yensz, age 88, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Family and friends may gather at Rupp Funeral Home from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Lois will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Monday January 13, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, where a funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. David Hively, Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Lois was born on December 5, 1931, to the late Edward and Elsie (Prielipp) Siebert in Monroe. Later on, she met the love of her life; Alfred T. Yensz. They got married on September 23, 1950, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Monroe and together raised their three children. They spent over 69 wonderful years together until Alfred's passing in February of 2019.
Lois was a homemaker all of her life. She took great pride in caring for her home, her husband, and their three children. She was a faithful parishioner of Christ Lutheran Church for many years, and was also a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 1138. She enjoyed cooking, canning, crocheting, and doing some light traveling in her spare time. Above all else, Lois loved spending time with her family and friends.
Lois was the beloved mother of Charles (Helen) Yensz of Temperance, Michael (Terri) Yensz of Milford NH, and Susan (Scott) Woodward of Monroe. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren: Robert (Annie) Yensz, Julie Yensz, William (Erin Marie) Blodgett, Jennifer (Matthew) Adams, Benjamin (Laura) Blodgett, Rachel Yensz, Bradley Demma, Alexander (Erica) Woodward, and Sarah Woodward. Dearest grandmother of five great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Clifford (Phyllis) Siebert of Reading, MI and Virginia (Clifford) Dickason of Ashland, OR.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Alfred T. Yensz, parents: Edward and Elsie Siebert, and three brothers: George, Harold, Norman, and Paul Siebert.
Memorial donations in honor of Lois are appreciated towards Christ Lutheran Church, Ladies Auxiliary, or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 11, 2020