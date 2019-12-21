|
Lois Mae Pearch, age 91, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Born April 22, 1928, in Raisinville Township, Lois was the daughter of Herman and Elva (Nickel) Mathis. Lois was a 1945 graduate of Dundee High School. A dedicated homemaker and mother, she held various positions to support her family working for Dr. George Feldman, DDS, Consolidated Paper, Ilgenfritz Nursery and Dr. Anthony Bartolo, OBGYN as well as Organist at Christ Lutheran Church, playing for countless weddings and funerals and working for Allore Funeral Home as an Organist and Hostess.
Lois was a member of the Twins Club of Monroe 1958, Christ Lutheran Church and the Chi-Rho Ladies Group and was an honoree for Christ Lutheran Church Woman of the Year. She was known for sending greeting cards throughout the year to family and friends using her famous fountain pen with blue ink. She enjoyed traveling on annual family vacations and doing Word Search Puzzles, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Lois was proud to be a farmer's daughter, where she was taught to be honest, work hard and pray harder. She instilled in her family the importance of being together.
Lois leaves to cherish her memory her children: Kathleen Pearch of Monroe, James (Pam) Pearch of Hamilton, Michigan, Kimberly Pearch of Monroe and John (Thomas) Chapel-Pearch of Bloomfield Hills; grandchildren: Melissa (Eric) Brasher of Ida, Brian (Rachel) Pearch of Petersburg, Alixandria and Samantha Chapel of Bloomfield Hills; great grandchildren: Audrey, Madison and Graham Brasher; as well as a great granddaughter expected in April of 2020. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Kay Pearch and her brothers Donald Mathis and Robert Mathis.
A celebration of Lois' life has been planned under the guidance of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Sunday at the funeral home from 12 noon until 8 p.m. The funeral will be Monday. She will lie in at Christ Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Rev. David Hively, pastor of the church and Chaplain Mike Gilbert from ProMedica Monroe Hospice will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Lois may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or ProMedica Hospice. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 21, 2019