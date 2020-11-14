1/1
Lonnie Dale Furrow Jr.
1979 - 2020
Lonnie Dale Furrow Jr., age 41, of Dundee, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his sister's home in Jamul, CA.
Jr had a big heart and was very loyal to his family and friends. He had an infectious laugh and a great smile that no one could ever forget. He was also hard-working and absolutely loved his family, especially his children, and friends.
He was the beloved husband of Frankee Furrow and a loving father to his children Jaelynn Furrow, Jayden Furrow, Ryan Huling and Rylee Huling. He was a dear brother to Shawn Prajzner and Hollie (Aaron) Shaw. He will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his mother Judith Harmon, father Lonnie Dale Furrow, and brother Chance Furrow.
There will be a conjoined memorial gathering for both Judith and Lonnie Jr on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 11:00 to 1:00 PM. A memorial service will take place after the gathering at 1:00 PM. Officiating is Larry Detruf.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
DEC
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
