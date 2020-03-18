|
Lonnie Douglas Smith of Brooklyn, formerly of Dundee, entered the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, at Promedica Herrick Hospital in Tecumseh.
Born in Monroe on July 25, 1945, to Orlo "Tim" Smith and the late Bernitta (Poley) Smith. Lonnie was also preceded in death by his brother, Timothy (Critch) Smith and sister-in-law, Coliss Cousino.
Lonnie and the former Martha Drodt of Ida were married February 3, 1968 and together celebrated their golden anniversary along with their three daughters, Heather (Dan) Cousino of Carleton; Amanda (Jay) Kane of Oswego, Illinois; and Corinne (Joe) Ostrowski of Dundee.
Lonnie attended Dundee High School and was employed from 1963 to 1979 by Garwood/Sargent Industries, Ypsilanti where he obtained his UAW Journeyman in skilled machine repair maintenance. During the 1980s recession, he sought employment with several other companies through Manpower, including Dundee Cement and Fruehauf to name a few. He would finally retire in 2007 after nearly 20 years with the University of Michigan Building Services.
Lonnie was a teacher and a mentor, kind and generous, had a big heart and was loved by all who met him. Always ready to lend a helping hand to family, friends and anyone in need. His hobbies included motorcycles, remote control cars, boats, trucks, helicopters and drones. God didn't make a prouder Dad and Opa. He loved playing with the grandkids and showing them how to operate their toys. He was an avid hunter with archery and firearms (deer, rabbits and mushrooms) and a fisherman who found comfort in the wonders of nature. His family was his world and he enjoyed watching them grow and teasing them at every opportunity. Lonnie's greatest fulfillment was the relationships he made over a lifetime and giving friends, family members, pets, and objects special and unique nicknames. Lonnie will sadly be missed, but will be joyfully remembered with great admiration, affection, and love.
Lonnie truly believed in the Fisherman's Creed- "A bad day on the lake is better than a good day at work!" He had a wonderful sense of humor and could paint pictures with his words as he told stories. He was never at a loss for words, amazingly able to answer any question – sometimes with a fantastic tale and fixed or "tinkered" nearly anything, always ready with a smile and joke. He made people happy just by being near him. He loved helping design Halloween costumes, dressing up as Santa Claus, and coloring Easter Eggs.
He is also survived by his seven cherished grandchildren who affectionately called him "Opa": Jared, Drew and Alyssa Cousino, Graham and Fisher Kane, and Delaney and Lucas Ostrowski. Lonnie will be missed by his Aunt Janice Poley; brother-in-law, Dean Cousino and the nieces and nephews that called him Uncle, including Rachel (Seth) Hinz – Judah, Sammy, Evie; Andy (Amy) Cousino – Aiden; Bethany Cousino, Bill (Becky) Lemley – Jaxson, Linkoln; and Lonnie (Colleen) Rymanowicz.
His wish for cremation was honored and arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. Gift of Life in Spirit was received and Pastor Jen Keifer of St. John Lutheran Church, Dundee, will conduct a private memorial service.
If you wish to make a charitable donation on behalf of Lonnie, please consider Living Water Ministries, 7898 W. Stony Lake RD, New Era, Michigan, 49446 www.elcalivingwater.com funding programs for foster children, developmental delayed adults and others needing to experience God's creation. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
2 Corinthians 5:7 – For we live by faith, not by sight.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 18, 2020