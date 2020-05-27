Lonnie Ray Fowler was born in Harrogate, Tennessee, on December 8, 1924. He was one of five children born from the union of the late Ewell and Pearl (Rowlett) Fowler. His father would pass away at the age of 32, and Lonnie became very close to his grandparents with whom he spent much time. He was extremely impressed with his grandfather's abilities to problem solve and work with his hands.
Lonnie made his way to Michigan to find work. At the age of 18, he would take a position with the Union Camp Corporation. Lonnie would serve his country proudly as a member of the Army Air Force from March 29, 1943 until his honorable discharge on February 12, 1946. He would continue his employment as a machine operator until his retirement in 1987 after a career spanning forty-five years.
Lonnie married the former Opal Hensley in Napoleon, Ohio, on May 10, 1947. Devout Christians, the couple enjoyed being active in the community and were longtime faithful members of Stewart Road Christian Ministries. Lonnie was known as a prayer warrior.
Just as his grandfather before him, and like many men from his generation, Lonnie, was very gifted with his hands. He had a love for learning and earned a degree in electronics from Devry University. He challenged his mind with puzzles, and anything related to a puzzle. He built homes completing the electrical and plumbing himself. He was a talented tailor and enjoyed sewing. Lonnie loved to be outside tending to his garden or spending time hunting and fishing. He truly loved people and was gracious to share his great sense of humor to make those around him laugh.
Lonnie, age 95, of Ypsilanti, formerly of Monroe, passed away at his daughter's home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his beloved wife of seventy-one years: Opal on January 5, 2018; and two brothers: Thelmer and Leroy Fowler.
To cherish his memory, he leaves one daughter: Kathy (Clayton) Kotajarvi of Ypsilanti; two sisters: Ilene Mason of Pineville, Kentucky and Frances Nelson of Monroe; two grandchildren: Aliina (Adam) Plunk and Craig (Sammantha) Kotajarvi; and three great grandchildren: Benjamin and Kristiana Plunk, and Conor Kotajarvi.
Due to current physical distancing restrictions, a private gathering and Celebration of His Life will be held at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. Pastor Flora Gootee of Stewart Road Christian Ministries will officiate. Private cemetery services will be held at Roselawn Memoria Park in LaSalle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for those who wish are suggested to Stewart Road Church of God or Elara Caring Hospice. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 27, 2020.