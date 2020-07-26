Loretta Josephine (Camilleri) Sisung, age 95, of Maybee, MI, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Due to the current Global Pandemic and recent regulations set forth by Gov. Whitmer, all services will be private. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Loretta was born on March 13, 1925, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Nicholas and Winifred (McNamara) Camilleri. She attended Eastern High School of Commerce and the Royal Academy of Music. On July 2, 1949, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Loretta married the love of her life, Edwin Joseph Sisung. Sadly, Edwin passed away January 9, 2012.
Loretta retired from The Monroe Evening News. She belonged to the Berlin Seniors, Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians, The Loose Threads, and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with friends, but more importantly she loved spending time with her family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She did sewing for charity, making quilts and refurbishing stuffed animals for homeless and abused children. Over the years she also provided flower arrangements for her church and most recently for the assisted living facility where she resided.
To cherish her memory, Loretta leaves three daughters: Margaret (Sisung) Meehan (James), Carol (Sisung) Spoerre (Steven), and Theresa (Sisung) Broadwater (Everett); one son: Dennis (Sherri) Sisung; six grandchildren: Christopher Broadwater (Bonnie), Timothy Broadwater (Jodi), Adam Broadwater (Jessica), Patrick Meehan (Joanne Bower), Kelly Sisung, and Lindsey Spoerre; six great-grandchildren: Myles Broadwater, Dominik Broadwater, Kira Broadwater, Andrew Broadwater, Milo Broadwater, and Jack Meehan.
Along with her parents, her stepfather Henry Fountain, and her husband, Loretta is also preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Camilleri; five step-brothers: Thomas Fountain, Frank Fountain, William Fountain, Lawrence Fountain, and Roland Fountain; three sisters: Angela (Neal) Ames, Infant Mary Camilleri, and Abina (Howard) Fix; ten sisters-in-law: Mable Fountain (Thomas), Stella Fountain (Lawrence), Marian Fountain (Frank), Henrietta Fountain (William), Virginia (Melvin) Sisung, Bernice (Sisung) Fix, Frances (Sisung) Brancheau, Virginia (Ginny) (Norman) Sisung, Phyllis (Sisung) Ambos (William), and Ruth Sisung; brothers-in-law: Melvin Sisung, Norman Sisung, Earl Brancheau, Ralph Fix, Howard Fix and Neal Ames.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Loretta's honor are asked to please consider Project Night Night (Project Night Night C/O Leah Gawel, 22655 Heatherbrae Way Novi, MI 48375). Please write in the memo of the check: "in memory of Loretta," and all the donations will be used to buy books, blankets and stuffed animals for area children in need. Or please consider St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Newport, MI.
