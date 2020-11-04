Loretta Margaret Aubry, age 91, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Alice Lorraine Care Center.
She was born April 10, 1929, in Monroe. Loretta was daughter of Clement and Hazel (Younglove) Hess. She was a 1947 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Monroe.
After high school, Loretta worked at Mercy Hospital where she was a candy striper and helped in the mail room. It was there she met the love of her life, Robert L. Aubry. They were married on April 7, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. They spent 67 loving years together and raised five children before Bob passed in 2018.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for over 60 years. Loretta was very active in the church parish. She served on the church council, the altar society, and assisted with church bingo. Loretta also participated in the Frenchtown and Luna Pier Senior Center activities.
Loretta enjoyed trailer camping, Bob and Loretta were members of the River Raisin Travel Trailer Club. They enjoyed traveling and taking their family on long vacations. They visited most of the 50 states. After they retired, they wintered in the gulf coast region/southern US for 3 to 4 months per year.
Loretta had a passion for working in her garden and knitting. She knitted afghans for her grandchildren & great-grandchildren to provide a loving and cherished memory. Most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her family and friends. Loretta will be deeply missed and treasured in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of David (Kristina) Aubry, Paul (Kay) Aubry, Donna (Alan) St. Pierre, Robert (Rhonda) Aubry, and Lawrence (Joyce) Aubry. Loving grandmother of Daniel St. Pierre, Andrew St. Pierre, Rob St. Pierre, Jason Aubry, Jacqueline Liedtke, Matthew Aubry, Rebecca Strang, Brian Aubry, and Holly Carboni. Great-grandmother of 16 grandchildren, with one on the way. Dear sister of Joseph (Mary Ann) Hess, Shirley Saum, Norma Lee Thomas, and Dorothy (Robert) LaPrad.
Preceeded in death by parents, Clement and Hazel Hess; and siblings, Herb Hess, Rosella Mazur, and Mary Ann Riehle.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral service at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of Monroe on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Visitation is 1:00 PM with a Mass of the Resurrection beginning at 2:00 PM. She will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Loretta's honor will be accepted by the Parkinson's Foundation or St. Michael Catholic Church.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Footnote: Because COVID-19 is real, dangerous, and deadly, and the family wishes that you stay safe and healthy, we will follow the CDC guidelines and St. Michael Catholic Church's COVID-19 protocol. Guests will be limited in number, social distancing will be observed, and face masks will be required for entry. We wished that we could provide a meal for friends and family but out of an abundance of caution, none will be provided.
Please stay safe and may the Lord bless you.