|
|
Loretta Mae Schmelz, age 104, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Loretta was born on April 24, 1915, in LaSalle to the late John and Minnie (Nebel) Bomia. Later on she met and married the love of her life, Glenn L. Schmelz. They got married on December 2, 1961, at St. Philip Lutheran Church in Trenton, MI. They spent over 19 years together before Glenn's passing in 1980.
Loretta started out working at Weis Manufacturing Company for eight years creating paper and office supplies. She also worked at JC Penny Department Store as a manager for 26 years. She retired from there in 1974.
Loretta was a long time member at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe for over 50 years. She took part in the Lutheran Women Missionary and the Lutherans Layman's League as well as the Grace Lutheran Ladies Society. She was also a member of the Frenchtown and Monroe Senior Citizens Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Mother of Frederick Waterstradt. Step mother of Sharon (Thomas) Krug and Sandy (Gary) Konrad. Grandmother of five and several step grandchildren. Great-grandmother of two.
Preceded in death by her husband; Glenn Schmelz. One son; John Halstead and two brothers; Walter Bomia and Carl Bomia. As well as her friend, Harold Aichler Jr.
Visitation will be on Sunday November 24, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 PM. Loretta will lie instate at 10 AM at Grace Lutheran Church on Monday November 25, 2019, with a service starting at 11 AM. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park. Officiating is Pastor Mark Wittee.
Memorial contributions in honor of Loretta are appreciated towards the Grace Lutheran Ladies Society or the donors choice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2019