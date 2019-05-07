Loretta (Angel) Stoker, age 73, of Grosse Ile, MI passed away suddenly on May 3, 2019.

She was born in Monroe, MI, on January 16, 1946, to the late Paul and Zelma Angel. She was the beloved wife of John M. Stoker.

Loretta retired from Kroger and UFCW Local 876 in 2007 after 34 years. She was a superb seamstress, from making her children's clothing when they were young, to doll clothes for her granddaughters, and heirloom quality quilts. Loretta was a very sharp dresser who made many of her own clothes. She was an avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions, and loved to shop. Loretta was so well loved by everyone she met for her wit, loving nature, and infectious laugh. Her greatest pleasure was family gatherings, and her home was always warm, welcoming and full of laughter and love.

In addition to her husband, Loretta is survived by her heartbroken children Cindy Parkhurst, Robert (Sophie) Parkhurst, Scott (Katie) Parkhurst, and step children Michael (Giza) Stoker, and Jennifer (Matt) Stoker, as well as her beloved grandchildren: Shannon, Melissa, Zoe, Gavin, James, Nicholas, Alexander, Avery, Penelope, and Fiona.

She is also survived by her brothers David (Barbara) Angel, William (Maria) Angel, Charles (Lorie) Angel, and sisters Judith (Richard) Wiegand, and Jean (John) Long, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved best friends Rebecca Mondon and Jane Doulos.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings: Sandra Angel, Thomas Angel, Donna Lincoln, Paul Angel, Lawrence Angel, Jack Angel, and Parris Angel.

Visitation, Wednesday, 1-9 p.m. and service, Thursday, 10 a.m. at the Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Interment, Thursday, 2 p.m., Great Lakes National Cemetery.