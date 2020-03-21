|
|
Lori Ann Tallerico
Nov. 24, 1957-March 16, 2020
Lori A. Tallerico, age 62, of Monroe, MI, who fought a courageous sixteen-week battle with illness, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side.
Born November 24, 1957, in Monroe, Lori was the daughter of Waynn and Nancy (Jennings) Yoas.
Growing up, she enjoyed singing and playing the piano with her sisters at their community church.
She was a 1975 graduate of Airport High School.
Following high school, Lori began her professional career at DTE Energy, where she worked her entire life. She served as an office administrator and was a dedicated and proud employee of DTE for almost 45 years.
On June 11, 1994, Lori married Benjamin Tallerico in Las Vegas, NV. They were the love of each other's lives, and together, they went on to raise two beautiful daughters.
Lori always provided love, laughter and comfort to her family. She enjoyed reading, spending time with loved ones, family dinners, and shopping – especially on QVC. Over the years, Lori and her family traveled to many places, making memories at Disney World, New York City, and Arizona, to name a few. Most importantly, Lori cherished her family and will forever be remembered as a loving mom, wife and friend – and as their hero.
Lori is survived by her husband of almost 26 years, Benjamin Tallerico; their two daughters: Kelsey (Patrick) O'Neil of Carleton and Madison Tallerico of Monroe; her mother: Nancy Yoas of Newport; two sisters: Debra (Thomas) Malvitz of Boon and Vicky (Aaron) Fuchs of Newport; and a brother: Jeffery (Shirl) Yoas of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her father, Waynn Yoas, and a niece, Tiffany Claridge.
Services and interment will be private. A memorial life celebration will be held for extended family and friends at a later date.
Memorial donations have been suggested to the , in support of her husband.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020