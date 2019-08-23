|
|
Lori Renee Keeler age 64, of Woodbury MN and Cape Coral FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 13th with her husband Mike by her side, in Norris Square Extended Care Facility in Cottage Grove MN., where she was being treated for Dementia.
Lori was born September 4, 1954 in Monroe, MI to Jack and the late Helen Langton. She graduated from St. Mary Academy, Monroe in 1972 and Toledo Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1974. She married Michael J. Keeler on August 22, 1975 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carleton. Out of their union they have two children: Jennifer (Patrick) Dardis of Woodbury MN, David Keeler of Orlando FL, and two grandchildren Harrison and Oliver Dardis.
Lori worked in hospitals in Michigan as well as Kentucky before devoting herself to raising and caring for her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf and pickle ball as well as being actively involved in many school and community events. She was an avid college and professional football fan as well as a fearless University of Michigan fanatic especially in the heart of Ohio. Lori loved to cook and even had her own catering business at one time. She always loved to can and freeze fresh vegetables every summer, and is remembered for her famous dill pickles, fudge and pepperoni bread, which she loved to share with others.
Lori is survived by her husband of 44 years, her father, two children, two grandchildren, and four siblings: Russel (Marte) Langton of Gross Pointe, Raymond (Stacey) Langton and Mitchel (Angie) Langton of Carleton and Lisa Szuper of Monroe Mi.
She was preceded in death by her mother and brother Ronald Langton.
Family and friends may visit from 6 PM until 8 PM Wednesday, Aug. 28th at Wolff Woodbury MN Funeral Home. Lori will lie in-state at 11 AM on Thursday August 29th, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 12 PM. Father Froehle will officiate. Online condolences to the family may be made through https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019