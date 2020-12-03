Lorraine E. Niemann, age 98, of New Boston, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Fountainview of Monroe.
Born on April 28, 1922, in Monroe, she was the daughter of Herman and Minnie (Dingman) Kamin. On May 10, 1941, she married Werner "Vern" in St. John's Lutheran Church in Waltz, Michigan.
She was employed with Booths Store as a clerk for years until retiring.
Lorraine was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling for 15 years, traveling and shopping.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kevin; sister, Mina; and brother, Herman V.
She is survived by her son, Gilbert (Jean) Niemann; 2 daughters, Dianne Kaiser, and Debra Niemann; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 great great-grandchildren; brother, Kenny (Rose) Kamin and daughter-in-law Sarah Niemann.
Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Waltz, Michigan. She will lie instate Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 .pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church General Fund.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.