1/1
Lou Verna Wigent
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lou Verna Wigent, 82, of Brooklyn, MI, and longtime resident of Temperance, MI, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Lou was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 6, 1938, to Fred and Kate (Lewis) Dillon. She married Dr. Philip Wigent on November 20, 1962. As a 1961 graduate of Bowling Green State University, Lou started her career as a Second Grade Teacher and then became the Director of Love 'n Care Nursery, a Christian Pre-School in Temperance, MI for 8 years.
Lou enjoyed music. She was an accomplished Violinist and Vocalist frequently performing at church. Lou was retired, with her husband, for over 25 years at their beloved lakeside home on Dewey Lake. She was an active member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church.
Lou is survived by Phil, her husband of 57 years; 3 children; her sons: David (Pam) Wigent of Grayling, MI, and Gregory (Janelle) Wigent of Matthews, NC; and her daughter: Laura Griffard of Pendleton, IN; her 7 grandchildren: Briar Wigent, Nicole, Rachel, and Hallie Wigent, Caleb, Jacob, and Jonah Griffard; and her brother, Fred (Marian) Dillion.
Throughout her life Lou enjoyed simple acts of kindness and was known for her loving personality. Accepting of all and always quick to share a supportive comment or hug. Lou was a joy to all who met her. She will be dearly missed by both family and friends.
Visitation is open to the public on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, MI. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed. Lou's funeral service and internment will be held in a private ceremony on Monday August 10, 2020. Please join the family for the live webcast of Lou's funeral ceremony at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations in Lou's name may be directed to the Brooklyn Food Pantry, www.brooklynfoodpantry.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
live webcast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved