Louella J. Rieger, age 81, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Home. She had been seriously ill for a month.
Born January 29, 1938, in Monroe, Louella was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Hylie Sweat. She was a 1956 graduate of Monroe High School and married John A. Rieger on August 22, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Her husband John preceded her in death on May 7, 2013.
As a cashier, Louella had a long career in the department store and food industries. She had been employed by Kresge's, Bargain City lastly retiring from Foodtown to work part-time at Danny's Fine Foods.
Louella was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid Society. She enjoyed socializing, being around people and was fond of playing Bunko.
Louella is survived by two children, Karen (Jon) Taylor of Lawton, MI and Robert (Tammy) Rieger of Monroe; three siblings, William Sweat of La Verne, CA, Robert Sweat of Monroe, and Lucy (Wayne) Clawson of LaSalle; two grandchildren, Jaron and Jasper Taylor; sister-in-law, Barbara Sweat; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louella was also preceded in death by four brothers, Ulysses, Clarence, Ray, and George Sweat.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Rev. Jeffrey Heimsoth, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate followed by burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Louella are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, ProMedica Hospice of Monroe or Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019