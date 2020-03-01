|
|
Louis Cordts, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. He was born March 15, 1940 in Scofield, Michigan to Amil & Marie (Hiser) Cordts.
Survivors include his life partner for 20 years, Elizabeth Waffle, sibling Frank Cordts, and nieces: Tammy (Mark) Goodnuff and Ginger (Dan) Wiley, and his nephew Danny Carr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Amil, Ed Clock, and Albert, and his sister, Margaret "Marge".
He enjoyed a good meal at the Saline Inn and Brown Jug. Louis was often seen at the Dundee auctions, Saline Farmers Market, and United Producers (Michigan Livestock). He enjoyed playing cards and Elbows at the Milan Senior Center. Louis was an avid watcher of Wheel of fortune and Jeopardy. Louis enjoyed working at the Farmers Feed & Grain and at the Milan elevator.
A celebration of life will be held on March 15, 2020 at The Little Brown Jug, 7697 Bluebush Rd. Maybee, MI from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020